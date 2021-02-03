Washburn Day of Giving goes virtual this year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – This year the annual Washburn Day of Giving will go virtual due to COVID. Washburn University will celebrate its 156th birthday with a Day of Giving on Thursday, Feb. 4th.

February 4 is Washburn’s birthday week and the Day of Giving is Thursday.

Day of Giving is the day to celebrate Washburn’s birthday by making a gift to an area on campus important to you.

One area in particular is providing scholarships to students.

Scholarships allow Washburn University students to focus more on their education and less on how to pay for it.

Your gift to this area will truly make a difference in students’ lives.

There are also matching gift and leaderboard challenges for Day of Giving where the donors’ gifts will be doubled until the match is met with dollar-for dollar match challenges.

Washburn Day of Giving is this Thursday. It is Washburn’s 156th birthday. We have been doing this for 4 years now and it has really grown. It is an opportunity for Washburn Alumni and friends of the university to give a gift. We have over 30 projects to donate to this year. Marshall Meek, President of the Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation,

You can join in the celebration by making a gift to support a project, academic unit or team of your choice. Check out all the areas you can support on Feb. 4th and be part of the celebration of Washburn by going to https://washburngivingday.org/.

Some photos are from Washburn Day of Giving 2020.