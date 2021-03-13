Washburn football focusing on spring practice

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Washburn University football team is in the middle of their spring football practice schedule.

“We were able to start spring practice earlier because of the indoor facility.” Craig Schurig, Washburn head football coach.

“Practicing in this building has been great, it’s worked out well.”

“The MIAA is planning on a full fall schedule. We are planning on playing a full 11 game schedule.”

“I see us being good, with an extra senior class. We have more depth than we ever had. We will have most of the seniors coming back because of COVID -19 protocols. I like the way we are working, it seems like we are a little faster than we have ever been .”

“The recruiting was helped a lot with the indoor facility. We couldn’t go visit so we brought the kids on campus, we kept the visits small and this indoor facility showed that there is a big commitment to have a good football program at Washburn.”