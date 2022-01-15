Washburn hosts Rust Buster Invitational

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn Ichabod women’s and men’s track and field teams competed Saturday in the Rust Buster Invitational held in the indoor Athletics Facility on the Washburn Campus.

The Ichabod women’s and men’s track and field teams were picked eighth and ninth respectively in the MIAA Indoor Preseason Coaches Poll released on Friday.

There are a total of 56 teams with 718 athletes and 1,100 total entries in the Rust Buster Invitational.

The total entries are the third-highest in the second year of action in the Indoor Athletic Facility.

The Ichabod track and field team returns four All-Americans from the 2021 NCAA Outdoor season as Virgi Scardanzan (1st team pole vault), Logan Stock (1st team decathlon), Romain Henry (1st team 110m hurdles, 2nd team 400m hurdles) and Connor Last (2nd team long jump) are all back for another year.

Scardanzan and Henry also qualified for the indoor championships as well as pole vaulter Rachael Mayberry who has competed in five NCAA championships (four indoor) also returns as the Ichabod track and field programs most-decorated All-American earning five combined between indoor (4) and outdoor (1).