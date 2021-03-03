Washburn Ichabods advance to semi-final round of MIAA tournament

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Washburn men’s basketball team advanced to the semi-finals of the MIAA basketball tournament.

The Ichabods played the Rogers State University Hillcats of Claremore, Oklahoma in Lee Arena Wednesday night in the first round of the MIAA basketball tournament. Final score, Washburn 78, Rogers State, 59.

The Ichabods will play Lincoln University on Friday. The game will be played in Maryville, Missouri, home of Northwest Missouri State, the No. 1 seed in the tournament.

The Washburn women upset the University of Central Missouri, 63-55 in the semifinals of the Women’s MIAA tournament.

They’ll play Nebraska/Kearney at 4 p.m. Saturday in Hays.