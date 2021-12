TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University basketball team was home when it played the Northeastern State University RiverHawks Monday afternoon in Lee Arena.

Final score of the afternoon game, Washburn Ichabods 82, Northeastern State Riverhawks, 85.

The next home game for the Washburn Men’s team is the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats on Thursday, Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

The Washburn Women’s basketball team will host Bethany College on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 7:00 p.m.