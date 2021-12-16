Washburn Institute of Technology recognizes Fall graduates in Lee Arena

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn Institute of Technology recognized 279 graduates during their Fall Commencement ceremony in Lee Arena on Thursday.

“This is a rare occasion, given the virus that has occurred, we really enjoy having all of you come and help us celebrate the achievements these students have had in their academic programs,” Dr. Jerry Farley, President Washburn University, said.

“We are incredibly proud of our students who completed their programs during these unprecedented times,” Dr. Gary Bayens, dean, Washburn Tech, said. “They have the knowledge and skills that are valued in the workforce and will fill important roles in our community and around the region.”

The commencement was open to the public, and face masks were recommended regardless of vaccination status.

The commencement was live streamed on Washburn Tech`s YouTube channel for family and friends that were unable to attend in person.