TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Washburn Ichabods women’s basketball team hosted the Northeastern State Riverhawks of Tahlequah, OK. in Lee Arena, Saturday. Final score of the afternoon game, Lady Ichabods, 76, Riverhawks, 66.

The next home game for the Lady Ichabods is Feb. 18th, against the Missouri Western University Griffons of St. Joseph, Mo. at 5:30 p.m.