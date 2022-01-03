Washburn Law building moving along despite cold weather

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The new $34 million Washburn University School of Law building, located on 21st and Washburn Ave., is on schedule to open in December of 2022.

The groundbreaking for the project was in early June 2021 and construction began shortly thereafter. Currently, the contractor is currently working on closing up the exterior of the building, finishing the roofing details, installing the HVAC system and pouring additional concrete on the inside of the classrooms and courtrooms.

Next up for the two-story law building will be installing the exterior stone work, finishing the underground drainage system, installing windows and the steel roof panels. When the exterior is weather proofed, inside work will begin, including the drywall work, electrical, plumbing, the intricate woodwork will be finished and flooring will be installed.

The building will have 65,000 square feet of space, split between 12,400 square feet of classroom space, 7,000 square feet of courtroom and advocacy space, a 2,500-square-foot law clinic and an 11,000-square-foot library. It is designed to fit the needs of the changing legal curriculum and is equipped with technology to train lawyers who are practice-ready.

MCPGroup Inc. is the general contractor.