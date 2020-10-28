Washburn Leadership Institute sponsors Spooktober! for Halloween

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Washburn University Leadership Institute held a Spooktober Halloween party Tuesday evening in the Petro Building on the Washburn campus. The event is held to encourage members of the Leadership Institute to interact and get to know other members in the group. Attendees enjoyed Halloween snacks, games and skits with a Halloween theme.

Event organizers, Shayden Hanes and Baylee Wolf, said “This is our second social event of the semester and since it is Halloween, we wanted to make a safe place for everybody to celebrate.”

The Washburn University Leadership Institute was created to further develop students into ethical and intentional leaders who value diversity and are prepared to immediately exercise effective leadership in today’s changing society.

The group is committed to creating a structured learning environment that fosters and encourages student leadership development.

Students have the opportunity to develop leadership through a variety of academic programs at the undergraduate level by taking courses for General Education credit, earning a Leadership Studies Minor or Certificate, or by earning the Leadership Washburn Transformational Experience.