Washburn Media Department holds open house

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Washburn University Media Department held a media day on Thursday in the student union.

“We are having this event to connect with the rest of campus. We want students and staff to come over and see what we do. We do a lot of stuff for the campus, we put out the Yearbook, the Bod Magazine and the Washburn Review.” Leah Jamison, Editor in chief of Bod Magazine and Advertising Manager

“When the students come down we will have someone to greet them, they will get a goody bag with PPE in it and they can have pizza while they are here.” Anna-Marie Lauppu, KAW Yearbook Editor in chief. “We have the KAW Yearbook available for them and the Bod Magazine to hand out and we are offering tours.”

The publications published by Washburn Media include,

The Washburn Review

The KAW Yearbook

The Bod Magazine

“The Washburn Review is responsible for publishing the latest news at Washburn University. We report on anything that has to do with Washburn, sports, arts, Theater, everything.” Mathew Self, Editor in chief for The Washburn Review.

Media Day is free and open to all high school students interested in media.

Students can take a tour of campus and interact with faculty and students from the Mass Media Department.