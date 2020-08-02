Washburn Rural High School graduates 360 seniors for 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Auburn Washburn Schools held the first of two high school commencements Saturday afternoon at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Saturday’s Commencement recognized 180 graduates with last names from A to L. Sunday’s commencement will also have 180 graduates with last names from M to Z.

“I’m glad we get to do this,” said graduate Blake Hiestand. “We had so much taken away from us. Washburn was pretty innovative in finding a way to do this.”

Graduates and faculty wore masks and maintained a 6′ distance from each during the ceremony.

“I’m excited to see everybody and just happy to be here. It’s a closure for us,” said graduate Brynn Daugherty.