Washburn Rural High School holds Jr. Sr. Prom for students

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Washburn Rural High School held their 2021 Junior-Senior prom Saturday evening in their gymnasiums.

Several students stated “We are really handling things as good as we can. We are extremely happy that we get to have something. We honestly went into the year assuming it wouldn’t happen, so the fact that it is happening is just something we are grateful for. We know it isn’t perfect, but it is amazing that it is even happening. We are extremely thankful for those who have put time in organizing this for us.”

A few things were different this year. The WRHS prom is being held at the High School instead of a neutral site as in past years. The prom was be split between two on-site gyms to offer social distancing. Each gym had separate DJs for the dance. Students were split up into pods of 30 students within each gym. There were prizes given out to seniors as in years past during after prom. Later in the evening a King and Queen were selected to represent the 2021 prom.