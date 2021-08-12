Washburn Rural High school holds marching band exhibition to start the new school year

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn Rural High School held a marching band exhibition Thursday evening in the high school events center.

“We originally planned to be outside and march around the field but the heat index was too high so we moved everything inside. We are raising money for the band parents,” said Luke Chaffee, WRHS Band Director.

The exhibition was held to raise money for the band and for the incoming students and parents and to kick off the new school year. The event included exhibitions by the marching band, a dunk tank, food trucks and a dunk the band director competition.