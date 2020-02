The Topeka Boat and Outdoor Show is at the Stormont Vail Events Center This weekend. The Boat Show offers a huge selection of gear and accessories and daily educational seminars by Todd Huckabee, Pro Crappie Angler and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism and more. Show Hours are Friday, 12pm to 8pm, Saturday, 9am to 8pm and Sunday 9am to 2pm.