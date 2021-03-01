Washburn Rural High School musicians perform winter concert

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Washburn Rural High School band members held a winter concert Monday evening at the high school.

“Tonight is our winter band concert for our wind ensemble and our symphonic band,” Melissa Sauls said, assistant band director. “They have been working since January on contest music that we are hoping to record to send to a virtual competition in April. The kids are beyond excited to perform. Our marching band has been able to play some but these kids have not performed a concert since last year.”

Luke Chaffee, Washburn Rural Band Director, conducted the evening’s performance.

A few of the pieces played by the high school band include: