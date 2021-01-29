Washburn Rural Jr. Blues cheer squad recognized as best in 6A

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Washburn Rural Jr. Blues cheer squad won the title of best dance in 6A by the Kansas State High School Athletics Association.

In late November, KSHSAA held its annual Spirit Game Day competition. The competition has been held at the Stormont Vail Events Center in past years. This year, because of COVID-19 the competition was held via Zoom.

All school recognized as best in their class are: