TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn soccer defeated Missouri Southern State 1-0 Sunday afternoon.

The Ichabods are 7-5-2 on the season with two more MIAA games left on their schedule. The MIAA soccer tournament will be held on Nov. 7 with a location yet to be announced.

Up next, Washburn takes on Emporia State at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.