Washburn Tech classes to start Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn Institute of Technology started on-campus classes Wednesday. Students will alternate between on campus classes and online learning. Monday and Wednesdays students will be on campus and Tuesday and Thursday students will be taking online class.

“Today is opening day at Washburn Tech. We are really excited to have students back on campus, Said Dr. Gary Bayens, Dean of Washburn Tech. “We feel really good about our reopening plan. We will be using a split schedule where student will be on campus two days a week and online two days a week.”