Washburn Tech East receives grant from Mars Wrigley, Kansas Board of Regents

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Mars Wrigley and the Kansas Board of Regents were recognized Wednesday for their roles in the expansion of an existing technical program at a special donor appreciation event Wednesday at Washburn Tech East, located at 2014 SE Washington St.

Speakers at the awards program included Dr. Farley, President of Washburn University; Chaz Havens, Director at Washburn Tech East; Dr. Gary Bayens, Dean of Washburn Tech; Mike Heatwole, Mars Wrigley Supply Excellence Manager; and Christy Spena, Washburn Tech East Instructor.

Mars Wrigley gave a $50,000 grant and the Kansas Board of Regents gave a $25,475 Innovative Tech Grant to help with buying equipment.

“The generous financial support by Mars allows Washburn Tech to purchase skills training equipment for use in the advanced manufacturing programs at the east campus,” Dr. Gary Bayens, dean of Washburn Tech, said in a news release. “Students will learn hands-on how to set up, test and adjust electronic and mechanical systems used in manufacturing machinery.”