Washburn Tech holding Commencement ceremonies this week

TOPEKA, (KSNT) – Washburn Tech is celebrating their 2021 Commencement Ceremonies this week on the Washburn Tech campus.

All commencement ceremonies will be held this week in the Lower Level Conference Center of Building A on the Washburn Tech campus at 5724 SW Huntoon St.



All morning sessions begin at 9:30 a.m.

Afternoon sessions begin at 1:30 p.m., and the evening students (EMT, Information Systems Technology and Welding) are scheduled to participate in one evening ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, May 12, beginning at 6:30 p.m.



Washburn Tech will graduate 547 students during the Spring Commencement Ceremonies this week.