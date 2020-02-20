Washburn Tech holds National Letter of Intent Signing Day

The Washburn University Spring Career Fair featured over 130 businesses and prospective employers looking to hire graduates and anybody looking to make a career change. The Fair is held on Wednesday in Lee Arena from 10-2. Everybody from Topeka and the surrounding area was invited to attend in addition to Washburn students, staff, and faculty. Washburn University freshmen, sophomore and juniors were encouraged to use the career fair as career research to help them understand what opportunities exist and what majors to target and why, and what they can do to prepare for employment in their career field.