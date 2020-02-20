Washburn Tech holds National Letter of Intent Signing Day

The Washburn Tech held a National Letter Of Intent Signing Day Thursday at the Washburn tech Conference Room. The Signing Day event mirrors the NCAA’s National Signing Day for athletes. Students sign a letter of intent and don a Washburn Tech cap. The ceremony is designed to honor students who are entering a technical field and to celebrate the dignity of work. Washburn President Dr. Jerry Farley addressed the students and family members present. Washburn Tech Dean, Dr. Gerald Bayens congratulated the student for choosing Washburn Tech. Kansas Secretary of Labor Delia Garcia spoke of the need for more employees with a Technical background to fill the empty jobs in Kansas. Bruce Steinbrock, Assistant Athletic Director at Washburn University was emcee for the event.