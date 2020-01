Kyle Wiley Pickett gave a talk on the works of Wolfgangus Theophilus Mozart and the impact Mozart had on modern-day music, Thursday evening at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library.

Pickett, a native of Los Gatos, California, holds a Bachelor's degree in music from Stanford University, a Master's degree from California State University and a Doctorate of Musical Arts by the Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore. Pickett is also an accomplished flutist.