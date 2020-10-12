Washburn University art student documents Shunga Creek trash problem for senior art project

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – As part of her senior art project, Everlasting Imprint, Sarina Smith wanted to document the trash problems along and in the Shunganunga Creek.

The creek has its beginnings in the Sherwood area west of Topeka and discharges into the Kansas River east of Topeka.

“A lot of my work shows how the trash has an impact on the environment. I wanted to show how fish are impacted and how they can ingest the plastic and eventually killing them,” said Sarina Smith, Washburn University senior art student.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the Shunganunga Creek has the worst overall ranking of all streams with monitoring stations, in the Mid-Kansas area. The Sherwood Improvement District displaces 1 million gallons of water per day from the Sherwood waste water plant into the Shunganunga Creek.