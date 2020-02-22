Washburn University Athletic Department honors Seniors on Saturday

Sara Crewe or What Happened at Miss Minchin's is now playing at the Topeka Civic Theatre. Sara Crewe is based on the novel by the same name first published in 1888. A later and longer version of the original novel written in 1905 was named "A Little Princess". Sara is an unusual child. She speaks Hindustani, French and English, has read almost every book in her father's library and uses fantasy to imagine herself a princess. When her Army captain father leaves her at a boarding school in London, Sara is distraught but makes friends and wins over the headmistress, Miss Minchin, by her intelligence and her wealth. Show times and dates are Saturday, Feb. 22, 7pm and Sunday, Feb. 23, 2pm.