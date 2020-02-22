Washburn University Athletic Department honors Seniors on Saturday

Washburn University Athletics Department honored the Seniors on the Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams Saturday in Lee Arena. Seniors on the Women’s team include Shelbe Piggie, Kansas City, Mo., Reagan Phelan, Holyrood, KS., Alexis Mcafee, Sabetha, KS., Mia Castaneda, Hereford, TX., Sabela Reigosa, Castle Rock, Co. and Hayley Thompson, Holton, KS. Seniors on the men’s team include Rathen Carter, Oklahoma City, OK. and Kevin Biggs, Tuscon, AZ. The Women’s team won their game against Lincoln University, 85-56. The Men’s team was up 55-41 with 12:00 left in the second half.