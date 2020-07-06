Washburn University Basketball conducts summer camp for young athletes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Washburn University basketball team held a basketball camp Monday for young athletes at Lee Arena on the Washburn campus.

Washburn Head Basketball coach Brett Ballard said, “It’s a good time to get better, be in the gym, work on some skill development and hopefully have some fun. We try to break down the fundamentals of basketball.”

“We will have one more camp in July where the kids will work on a lot of fundamental stuff.”

The camp is for boys and girls going into grades 2 through 7. The camp will focus on basketball fundamentals, skill development, leadership development, competition and games. Campers are paired by age group and skill level.

For more information on Washburn University camps, go to the Washburn University summer camp web site.