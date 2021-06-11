Washburn University breaks ground on new law school building

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University School of Law just completed a $34 million fundraising goal for its new law building at 21st and Washburn Ave., and broke ground on Friday to begin construction.

The new building is designed to fit the needs of the changing legal curriculum. This new law school building will be equipped with technology to train lawyers who are practice-ready.

Dr. Jerry Farley, president of Washburn University; Carla Pratt, dean of the Washburn University School of Law; and Marshall Meek, president of the Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation talked about the fundraising and the many donors, alumni, and area dignitaries that made this new $34 million law building possible.