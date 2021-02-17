Washburn University career fair goes virtual this year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The annual Washburn University Career Fair has gone virtual this year.

Past career fairs have been held in Lee Arena and the public has been invited to the fair.

This year, because of COVID-19 the University decided to keep the fair virtual and invite Washburn students and alumni to participate.

“We’ve been doing career fairs at Washburn for many years for the students.” Kent McNally, Director of career services at Washburn University. “This year we have moved the career fair to virtual and we have over 60 employers that will be available to Washburn students. This fair is open to only Washburn students and Washburn Alumni that has a Handshake account with Washburn.”

The career fair will take place on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Click here to access the fair.

Some photos depicted here are from the 2020 career fair.