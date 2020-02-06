Washburn University celebrates birthday with Day of Giving

Washburn University is celebrating it’s 155th birthday in 2020. During the day long birthday celebration, students, faculty and the administration are asking Washburn University alumni and supporters to give to their favorite University Programs. Gifts and pledges will help support enhancing education and research, expanding travel and study abroad, fostering diversity and inclusion, helping with student emergencies and providing scholarships. Gift pledges for today’s Day of Giving total $130,175.00 so far.