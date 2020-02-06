Washburn University celebrates birthday with Day of Giving

The Mulvane Art Museum, located on the Washburn University Campus, is celebrating Black History month with an art exhibit that features a collection of 75 black and white photographs by Pulitzer Prize winning photographer Brian Lanker. I Dream a World: Portraits of Black Women Who Changed America is a collection of the most historically and socially influential women of the 20th century. Brian Lanker earned the Pulitzer Prize for his work on child birth while working at the Topeka Capital-Journal. This collection includes Maya Angelou, Rosa Parks, Althea Gibson, Lena Horne, Ruby Dee, Coretta Scott King, Oprah Winfrey, Septima Poinsette Clark and more. An opening reception will be held in the 2nd floor gallery from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on February 14th, 2020.