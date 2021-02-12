Washburn University celebrates black history month with a who’s who in American History

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn University is celebrating Black History Month with an exhibit of Who’s Who in Black History.
The exhibit, “The Art for Thought” features many inventors, CEO’s scientists, artists and activists throughout American history.
The exhibit is in the Memorial Union on the Washburn University Campus and will be on display until February 28th.
A few notable people on the list include,
- Maya Angelou, poet and civil rights activist
- Guion Bluford Jr., first African American in space
- Alexa Canady, M.D., first black female neurosurgeon
- Gwendolyn Brooks, first black author to win Pulitzer prize
- Dr. Patricia Bath, invented laser probe for eye surgery
- Barack Obama, first black president
- John Langston, first black lawyer
- John Robert Lewis, activist and politician
- Kamala Harris, first black female vise president