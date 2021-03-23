Washburn University celebrates Women’s Suffrage movement one year later

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn University is celebrating 101 years since women were given the right to vote. The original Women’s Suffrage movement in 2020 was postponed for one year because of COVID.

“This exhibit was created by the League of Women Voters of Kansas to commemorate and investigate the 19th amendment.” Dr. Kerry Wynn, Professor of History at Washburn University.

“The goal of the exhibit is to put the 19th amendment in a long context from the early movement up until the 21st century.”

“It was important for Washburn to bring this exhibit here because we are engaged in conversations about citizenship and suffrage. Washburn holds an annual semester long discussion about this topic.”

In 1848, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and the Quaker abolitionist Lucretia Mott convened a meeting in Seneca Falls, N.Y., devoted to women’s rights. The convention generated a series of 13 resolutions embodied in a “Declaration of Sentiments, Grievances, and Resolutions.” One of the declaration’s stated objectives was securing voting rights for women.

Just two years after the war ended, movement leaders turned their attention to the Midwest, where, in 1867, Kansas became the first U.S. state to hold a statewide popular referendum on women’s suffrage.

Click here for more information on the exhibit.