Washburn University Cello Collective adds cheer to the holidays

TOPEKA. Kan. (KSNT) – Members of the Washburn University Cello Collective recorded several holiday songs on Wednesday at Grace Cathedral Church in downtown Topeka. The songs will be a part of a larger concert that can be viewed on KTWU later this month.

Members of the group include Erinn Renyer, Rosalyn Taylor, Zachary Byrd and Caroline Shipley.

Erinn Renyer is a professor of strings, chamber music and cello at Washburn University, and founder and director of the Topeka Cello Collective. The group is made up of student cello players that preform ensemble music at community concerts and events.