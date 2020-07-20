Washburn University cheer squad holds camp for area high schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Washburn University cheer squad held a cheer clinic and camp on Monday in Lee arena.

“We’ve had a great turnout, everybody is really excited to get back together”, said Washburn University Head Cheer Coach Tia Benyshek. “Today they will learn basic cheer motions, different cheerleading jumps, some cheers and dances.”

The camp is designed to provide an amazing, affordable, fun opportunity for area cheerleaders. Cheerleaders will get to work with Washburn University Cheerleader Instructors on stunting, jumps, motions, cheers/chants, dance, and even some tumbling!