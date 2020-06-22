Washburn University conducting football camp this week

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Washburn University football team is holding half day football camps this week at Yager Stadium. The camps are for kids age 7-12 and emphasize the basic skills of football.

Washburn University head football coach Craig Schurig said, “We are excited to have camp and the kids are excited to be outside and active.”

“It’s neat to get the kids out and do some football and to get the kids outside.”

There were over 60 kids at Monday morning’s camp. Students are taught basic fundamentals of offensive and defensive positions as well as self-motivation, discipline and goal setting. The camp is organized and taught by the football staff and players.

For more information on Washburn University summer camps go to https://wusports.com/sports/2010/1/5/10summercamps.aspx