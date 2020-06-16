Washburn University conducts softball camp this week

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – The Washburn University softball team is conducting a summer camp this week on the newly renovated Washburn softball field.

“These are long days but it’s fun to be here,” Washburn University Head Softball Coach, Brenda Holaday. “Our team is here this week and conducting camp. They are excited to be here after getting our season cut short … We are very excited about our upcoming season. Most of our players are coming back.”

Lexi Peak, Washburn Elementary student, “It’s really exciting because we get to learn new things and it makes me a better softball player.”