Washburn University cuts ribbon on new indoor athletic facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn University’s Indoor Practice Facility is finished and Washburn officials cut the ribbon Thursday to officially open the facility.

Washburn University President Dr. Jerry Farley, Athletic Director Loren Ferré, Assistant Athletic Director Bruce Steinbrock, members of Crossland Construction Company, Greg Schwerdt of Schwerdt Design Group, Inc. and several members of the Board of Regents were present to cut the ribbon.

The facility, which was built by Crossland Construction, has a state of the art football practice field and a 200-meter banked competition track running parallel to the football field with additional lanes for sprint and jump events. Seating will allow more than 1,500 spectators to watch Washburn University and allows national events to be held in the building.

The $20.6 million facility took 18 months to complete.