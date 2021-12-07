Washburn University Faculty Brass Quintet perform a Holiday concert at First Presbyterian Church

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University Faculty Brass Quintet, along with the Honors Brass Quintet, played in Concert Tuesday evening in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church of Topeka.

The concert was a mix of holiday favorites and beautiful brass quintet music, including songs from West Side Story. The concert was sponsored by the Washburn University Music Department.

“We have two groups playing tonight,” said Dr. Tom Seddon, Washburn University Director of Bands. “We have the honors students playing some holiday music and we are part of the faculty brass quintet. We will be playing a mix of some fanfare including some from A Westside Story and some holiday tunes as well.”

The Washburn University faculty include:

Dr. Alberto Racanati – trumpet.

Dr. J. Thomas Seddon IV – trumpet.

Dr. Nicole Deuvall – horn.

Andrew Anderson – trombone

Joseph Lefevre – tuba

The Washburn University Honors students include:

Thomas Pi – Trumpet

Tristan Hahn – Trumpet

Trenton Biggerstaff – West – Horn

Landon Schmidt – Trombone

Isiah Thurman – Tuba