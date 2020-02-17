Washburn University First Year Students recognized for their success

Washburn University recognized the first year students that have achieved a 3.0 grade point average during their first semester, on Monday with a recognition ceremony at the Bradbury Thompson Alumni Center. Over 500 first year students achieved a 3.0 grade point average in their first semester. Dr. Alan Bearman, Professor of History and Dean of University Libraries and Center for Student Success congratulated each student on their success. Dr. Juli Mazachek, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dr. Jerry Farley, Washburn University President were keynote speakers.