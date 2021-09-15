Washburn University holds career fair for college graduates and others looking for jobs

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University held a career fair Wednesday in Lee Arena. The objective of the fair is for local organizations to promote their business and recruit employees or potential graduate students.

“Today is the Fall Career and Graduate Fair at Washburn. We have about 100 employers and graduate programs here today to visit with the students. As everybody knows, employers are looking for help,” said Kent McAnally, Director of Career Services at Washburn University.

“The job market is really good. I can’t tell you of any company that is not looking for new college graduates, it’s really hot right now,” McAnally added.

Those from Topeka and the surrounding area were invited to attend in addition to Washburn students. Freshmen and sophomores were encouraged to use the career fair to research events, and to help them understand what opportunities to prepare for, what majors to target and why, and what they can do to prepare for admission to a program.

There were more than 100 organizations present that had an opportunity to visit with Washburn students and alumni and members of the Topeka community.