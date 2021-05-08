Washburn University holds Commencement for 2021 graduates

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University recognized the 2021 graduating class with a commencement ceremony in Yager Stadium Saturday afternoon. Over 600 graduates received their diplomas during the commencement ceremony.

Because of the pandemic, Washburn University held the 2021 Commencement outdoors in Yager Stadium.

Graduates and their fans – family, friends, faculty and staff were part of the “pomp and circumstance”. The commencement included a procession, crossing the graduation stage, and posing for photos.