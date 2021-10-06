Washburn University hosts Capital City Marching Band Festival

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University Music Department hosted a Marching Band Festival on Wednesday in Yager Stadium. Topeka area high school marching bands were invited to the festival.

Trophies were handed out at the end of the competition for ‘Best Overall Effects,’ ‘Best Music’ /’Drum Majors,’ ‘Best Visual,’ ‘Best Percussion’ and ‘Best Auxiliary Performance.’

Area schools participating in the festival include:

Santa Fe Trail

Royal Valley

Holton

Highland Park

Shawnee Heights

Topeka High

Seaman

Washburn Rural

Topeka West

Washburn University