Washburn University hosts golf invitational

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn University is holding their annual Golf Invitational on Monday and Tuesday at the Topeka Country Club.
The Ichabods are ranked No. 23 in the nation and Washburn golfer Andrew Beckler is ranked No. 5 in the nation.
Other teams playing in the invitational include,
- Missouri Western
- Fort Hays State
- Newman
- Northeastern State
Concordia-St. Paul
- Minot State
- Upper Iowa
- Sioux Falls
- Winona State
- Minnesota State
- Minnesota-Crookston
- Southwestern Oklahoma State
- Rockhurst