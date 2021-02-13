TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Washburn University men’s and women’s track teams returned to action this Saturday for the Ichabod Invitational.
There were 854 student-athletes scheduled to compete with a total of 1,254 entries covering 72 teams.
The Washburn track and field program is competing in their 5th season this year.
Washburn University hosts indoor track meet on Saturday
