Washburn University hosts prospect camp for high school baseball players

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Washburn University baseball team held a prospect camp at Falley Field on Tuesday. The camp is designed to give high school players a chance to work on their skills and develop their talents for the college level.

The camp was organized by Washburn University baseball coaches and players. High school players attending camp are from Kansas, Colorado, Nebraska, Texas and Oklahoma. The players are evaluated for potential recruits to the Ichabod baseball program.

Washburn baseball head coach Harley Douglas said, “We are hosting a Washburn prospect camp here to get a chance to recruit kids on campus. This is an exposure camp. We’ll do testing, arm strength, hitting evaluations and pitching evaluations. We have multiple coaches and players here to help them get better.”