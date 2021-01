TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Topeka Habitat for Humanity broke ground on three new homes this winter. The homes are located at 2600, 2616 and 2626 S.W. Buchanan St.

Janice Watkins, Topeka Habitat for Humanity CEO, "We have quietly broken ground on three new homes this year. Work is slow because we have to work with small crews because of COVID."