Washburn University indoor practice facility making progress

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn University continues to make progress on its indoor athletics facility. The facility which is being built by Crossland Construction remains on schedule despite the coronavirus pandemic. The $20.6 million dollar facility is expected to be completed in October.

The exterior of the new building is nearly complete and work continues on the indoor football practice facility and the indoor track and field facility.

The new facility will have a 200-meter banked competition track running parallel to the football field and additional lanes for sprint and jump events. Seating will allow more than 1,500 spectators to watch Washburn University and national events held in the building.

Cover photo courtesy Washburn Athletics.