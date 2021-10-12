Washburn University Law School building making progress

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The $34 million Washburn University School of Law building, 21st and Washburn Ave., is on schedule and is currently erecting steel beams, concrete flooring, block walls, and concrete pillars.

The groundbreaking for the project was in early June 2021 and construction began shortly thereafter.

The new two-story building will have 65,000 square feet of space, split between 12,400 square feet of classroom space, 7,000 square feet of courtroom and advocacy space, a 2,500-square-foot law clinic, and an 11,000-square-foot library.

The new building is designed to fit the needs of the changing legal curriculum. This new law school building will be equipped with technology to train lawyers who are practice-ready.

The new Washburn University School of Law building is at the northwest corner of 21st and Washburn. The new building is expected to be open by December 2022 and will accommodate 300 students.

Up next for the new building will be continued work on the steel beams, installing the roof and closing the building in for the winter.

MCPGroup Inc. is the general contractor.