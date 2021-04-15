Washburn University Percussion Group performs first outdoor concert since beginning of pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Washburn University Percussion group performed an outdoor concert Thursday evening for an enthusiastic crowd.

“This is the Washburn Percussion group and tonight we are playing an outdoor concert,” said Dr. Von Hansen, Asst. Dir. of Bands and Director of the Percussion Group. “This will be the first time this group has played for a live audience since November 2019 and the first on-campus live event of the music department since the pandemic started. This is our welcome back to campus concert.”

Dr. Hansen is the President of the Kansas Percussive Arts Society and a member of the Percussive Arts Society’s Technology Committee. He has presented concerts and masterclasses at various universities and conferences including The Percussive Arts Society International Convention, Electronic Music Midwest, The Kansas City Electronic Music Alliance, The Kansas and Oklahoma Days of Percussion, The National Conference on Percussion Pedagogy and SEAMUS. He’s a member of the Great Plains Percussion Group and MapMusik, a collective of musical and visual artists presenting works that engage communities around Kansas.