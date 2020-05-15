Washburn University president recognizes 2020 graduates

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn University President Dr. Jerry Farley wants to recognize the graduating class of 2020.

“Commencement ceremonies are one of the most important things we do,” Dr. Farley said. “What we will do is provide them with something they will remember. We have prepared a video to give them, we will give them a tassel, a commencement ceremony program and put their name on the billboard in front of Lee Arena and mail them their diploma.”

Dr. Farley said the university plans to be back in the classroom this fall.