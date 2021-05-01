Washburn University recognizes 2020 graduates with “pomp and circumstance”

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University recognized the 2020 graduating class with a commencement ceremony in Yager Stadium Saturday afternoon. A total of 267 graduates returned for their 2020 commencement ceremony.

Because of the pandemic, the 2020 graduating class was not able to hold their Commencement at Washburn University.

Washburn University has remained committed to honoring the accomplishments of its 2020 graduates.

Graduates and their fans – family, friends, faculty and staff were part of the “pomp and circumstance” of a commencement including processing into the ceremony, crossing the graduation stage, and posing for photos.