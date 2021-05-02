Washburn University recognizes outstanding student athletes with Golden Bods Awards

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Student-athletes at Washburn University were recognized Sunday evening in Lee Arena during the Golden Bods Awards ceremony, which celebrated their accomplishments from the 2020-21 school year.

“We used to hold a most valuable player banquet and it was kinda dry and we wanted to change it to an awards show where the student athletes make the nominations and they vote and present the awards. This has really taken off and has brought more energy and excitement into this recognition for all our student athletes,” said Loren Ferre, director of athletics, at Washburn.

The ceremony was also a special way to reflect on the year for seniors.

“My favorite part was honestly my senior night. This year was really tough for a lot of us seniors to try and decide whether we wanted to come back or move on,” said Jenna Shortridge, a senior women’s soccer player.

Men’s basketball senior guard Tyler Geiman reflected on his favorite part of the season.

“I’d have to say the MIAA championship,” Geiman said. “I know a lot of people saw that game. It was awesome and something we will never forget in our lifetime.”

Award winners include: